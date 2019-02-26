Ellen Therese Curran Ackerman, age 51 years, of Plymouth, died Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Tobey Hospital in Wareham, after a brief illness. Born February 27, 1967, in Boston, to John P. and Eileen M. (Hannabury) Curran, Ellen and her family moved to Plymouth, where she graduated from Plymouth-Carver High School in 1985. She made her home in Wolfeboro, N.H., for many years before moving back to her hometown of Plymouth. She worked over thirty years in sales with pharmaceutical and cosmetic companies. A woman of simple pleasures, Ellen enjoyed traveling, fishing and dining out. She took great pride in her appearance, but on the inside, her beauty was visible as well. She cared deeply for those around her. In recent years, her caring ways brought her, and her daughter Kate an opportunity to care for hospice animals in the final stages of their lives. These animals were given a loving and warm home with Ellen and Kate for their final days. Her beautiful smile was a welcome gift to all who knew her. Ellen was also very proud of her Irish heritage, and had a love for being at the beach. Besides her parents John and Eileen of Plymouth and Kate, Ellen is survived by her brothers, James Curran of Plymouth, Brian Curran and his wife Judith of Arizona, Stephen Curran and his wife Sheila of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., and Paula Hayeck and her husband Michael of Boylston; her nieces and nephews, Elena, Jenny, Liam, John, Michael and Henry. She was the former wife of Loren Ackerman. Her funeral will be held from Cartmell Funeral Home, 150 Court Street (Downtown), Plymouth, on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at St. Peter's Church, Plymouth, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Vine Hills Cemetery, Plymouth. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours will be Tuesday from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Association, 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. For more information, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary