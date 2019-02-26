The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
150 Court Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
(508) 746-2162
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
150 Court Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
150 Court Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter's Church
Plymouth, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Ackerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen T. Ackerman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ellen T. Ackerman Obituary
Ellen Therese Curran Ackerman, age 51 years, of Plymouth, died Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Tobey Hospital in Wareham, after a brief illness. Born February 27, 1967, in Boston, to John P. and Eileen M. (Hannabury) Curran, Ellen and her family moved to Plymouth, where she graduated from Plymouth-Carver High School in 1985. She made her home in Wolfeboro, N.H., for many years before moving back to her hometown of Plymouth. She worked over thirty years in sales with pharmaceutical and cosmetic companies. A woman of simple pleasures, Ellen enjoyed traveling, fishing and dining out. She took great pride in her appearance, but on the inside, her beauty was visible as well. She cared deeply for those around her. In recent years, her caring ways brought her, and her daughter Kate an opportunity to care for hospice animals in the final stages of their lives. These animals were given a loving and warm home with Ellen and Kate for their final days. Her beautiful smile was a welcome gift to all who knew her. Ellen was also very proud of her Irish heritage, and had a love for being at the beach. Besides her parents John and Eileen of Plymouth and Kate, Ellen is survived by her brothers, James Curran of Plymouth, Brian Curran and his wife Judith of Arizona, Stephen Curran and his wife Sheila of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., and Paula Hayeck and her husband Michael of Boylston; her nieces and nephews, Elena, Jenny, Liam, John, Michael and Henry. She was the former wife of Loren Ackerman. Her funeral will be held from Cartmell Funeral Home, 150 Court Street (Downtown), Plymouth, on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at St. Peter's Church, Plymouth, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Vine Hills Cemetery, Plymouth. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours will be Tuesday from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Association, 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. For more information, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now