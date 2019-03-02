|
|
Frances A. "Toni" (Ruggiano) Kabilian, age 72, a lifelong Quincy resident, passed away peacefully, Thursday, February 28, 2019, at South Shore Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Toni was born in Quincy, to the late Andrew and Frances (Mignosa) Ruggiano. Raised in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1964. She loved spending time with her family at their summer home in Wareham for sixty years. She had been employed for over twenty-five years with the Quincy Public Schools. She worked as an office assistant and had spent most of her career at the Reay E. Sterling Middle School. Toni enjoyed bingo, playing cards and trips to the casinos with family and friends. She was a longtime member of Saint John the Baptist Parish in Quincy. Toni was dedicated to her family and especially to her cherished grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments. Beloved wife for forty-nine years of Arthur J. Kabilian. Devoted mother of Arthur J. "AJ" Kabilian and his wife Julie, Toni M. Kabilian and David C. Kabilian all of Quincy. Loving "Grandma" of Brendan, Andrew and Lauren Kabilian. Dear sister of Andrew Ruggiano of Quincy and the late John Ruggiano. Much loved niece of Kay Staffieri of Rockland. Toni is also survived by many special family members, cousins and friends. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Tuesday, March 5, at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, at 10 oclock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Monday 5-8 p.m. Interment Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 2, 2019