Franklin A. Langille Jr. "Frank" "Tiny" of North Quincy, died February 22, 2019. The beloved husband of 56 years to Frances (Chetwynd) Langille of North Quincy. Loving father of Franklin A. Langille, III (Chip) and his companion Roxane Renken of North Quincy and the late infant daughter Patricia Ann Langille. Dear brother of Ruth Casey of Ohio and Priscilla Langille of Quincy. Frank is also survived by several brothers and sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. Frank worked as a machinist for many years and retired from Pneumatic Scale. He was a Past Grand Knight and past Faithful Navigator at Knights Of Columbus North Quincy Council 2259. Also a Member of The Forth Degree. Active in Pack 27 Cub Scouts and Troop 27 Boy Scouts for many years. He had a passion for golf and was a member at the Presidents Golf Club, he also enjoyed ten pin bowling and won a State Championship. Frank enjoyed playing cards at the senior center in Quincy. He was a passionate Celtics fan. Both he and his wife Fran were foster parents for 24 years, helping so many children in their care. He loved to travel, especially to Myrtle Beach, where he and Fran would spend their winters. After his retirement, Frank began delivering the Patriot Ledger, a job he truly loved . He would spend many hours just talking to the people he would meet along the way. He also volunteered his time at the Interfaith food pantry in Quincy. He made it a point never to miss an episode of The Phantom Gourmet. He was a fun loving, devoted family man who will be sadly missed. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 4 - 8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday prior to the funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Frank may be made to Interfaith Social Services, Food Pantry, 105 Adams Street, Quincy, MA 02169. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary