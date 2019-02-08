George J. Berardi, age 69 years, of Wareham, formerly of North Plymouth, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Bourne Manor, following a lengthy illness. He was the husband of Virginia (Barnes) Berardi. Son of the late James and Julia (Szordyka) Berardi, he was born July 24, 1949, in Fort Dix, N.J. George lived in Plymouth for many years, before moving to Wareham with his wife. He was a graduate of Plymouth-Carver High School. George worked for many years as a chef/manager for Marriott Food and Catering services at the Gillette Company in Boston and the Polaroid Company in Waltham. Over the years, he worked for many restaurants including Tassi's Restaurant in Kingston, Persey's Place in Kingston, Angelo's Grocery Stores and Tedeschi's Deli in Bourne. He was active for many years as a coach for Babe Ruth baseball where he also umpired. He was fond of all sports and especially enjoyed baseball, basketball and football, and enjoyed playing cards with his wife Virginia. Besides his loving wife Virginia, he is survived by his children, Teresa Berardi and her partner Derek Pretti of Wareham, James Berardi and his wife Tammy of Plymouth, Joseph Berardi and his wife Christina of North Kingstown, R.I.; his grandchildren, William and Evelyn Berardi; his brother, Eugene Berardi and his wife Edith of Cumming, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Michael Berardi and the twin brother of the late James Berardi, and brother of the late Robert Berardi and Alice Barrou. A funeral service will be held in the Davis Funeral Home, 373 Court Street (next to Cordage Park), Plymouth, on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Plymouth. Visiting hours with the family will be held on Monday from 4-7 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. For more information, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary