Captain George J. Blackwell, 93, of Greenfield, died Monday, January 14, 2019, at Charlene Manor in Greenfield, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born in Boylston, October 13, 1925, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps right out of high school and was a World War II veteran, serving as a tail gunner in a B24 bomber stationed in Okinawa and Peleliu and occupation forces in Japan. A trained photographer, he was the owner of Blackwell Studios operated by him and his wife Dorothy in Quincy and Stoughton, where he photographed generations of local families in portrait, yearbook, weddings and proms. He was awarded as one of the "ten outstanding men" of Quincy in his early years and was president of the Chamber of Commerce in Quincy and several other organizations in the South Shore. George had his Captain's license and was never happier than when he was sailing in Squantum or abroad. He loved the ocean and starting with a small sailboat he kept trading up. He retired with Dorothy as his navigator on their 41' Morgan sailboat. They travelled all over the world together in their retirement, to the Bahamas in the winter and guided tours of Boston Harbor in the summer. Later he switched to an RV, where he went coast to coast in Canada, U.S. and Mexico, before settling down in Florida. He was a documenter and storyteller, never venturing out without a camera of some kind to document his travel, family and the world around him during his 93 years. He lived the life of four men in his time on this earth. He saw the world in war and peace, flew planes, sailed boats, loved jazz and most of all, his wife. He was a dedicated and loving grandfather to his grandchildren, giving the most practical of advice and always able to fix whatever was broken. He fought hard his whole life, until the very end. He is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Dorothy Blackwell in Greenfield and will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Debora, and son-in-law, Frank, of Colrain; his grandson, Nicolas of Naples, Maine; and granddaughter, Marianne Bullock her husband Thomas; and his great-grandchildren, Quill and Sora of Greenfield; his sister, Wanda Salerno and husband Frank Salerno of Orlando, Fla.; and his brother, Michael Blackwell of Fitchburg. George was preceded in his death by his father, George Blackwell, and mother, Grace O. Blackwell of Fitchburg, and two brothers, Carleton E. Blackwell and William Blackwell, as well as his beloved son, George J. "Butch" Blackwell. George will be interred beside his son in Quincy, in the spring.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 9, 2019