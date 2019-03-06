Home

George W. Bowers


George W. Bowers Obituary
George W. Bowers, of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, died February 27, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Patricia (Morris) Bowers of Quincy; son of the late George Bowers and Rena (Lane) Bowers; brother to the late David and Thomas Bowers. Also survived by 3 children, Justin, Eric and Michelle Bowers; and 3 granddaughters. He was the brother of Donald Bowers, Beverly Martens, Rena Devine and Jackie Rivera. George loved playing his guitar. Private arrangements by Hamel Lydon Chapel and Cremation Service of Mass. HamelLydon.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 6, 2019
