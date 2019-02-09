|
Gillian Alicia Richards, 35, of Scituate passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019, at Massachusetts General Hospital. Born in Scituate, August 27, 1983, she was the daughter of Linda A. (LeBlanc) Richards and the late Peter R. Richards. Raised and educated in Scituate, she graduated from Scituate High School with the class of 2002 and Henri's School of Hair Design in 2006. Gillian cherished the time spent with family and as a child was an avid skier. She always felt at home on the beach in Scituate, whether it was catching a tan with friends or searching for sea glass on an evening walk. She was a lover of music. She is survived by her mother, Linda; aunt and Godmother, Jane LeBlanc; uncle, Alfred Greenwood and his wife Nancy Kougeas; cousin, Tysha Palmer; niece, Soreya Richards; nephews, Brandon Palmer, his wife Crystal, and their sons, Gunner and Finley; Tyler Palmer and Michelle Booth and their daughter, Lyla; and Jeremy Cote. She was predeceased by her brother, Drew Richards. Services will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to Locks of Love, 234 Southern Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL 33405, www.locksoflove.org. Arrangements are under the care of Concord Funeral Home, "A Life Celebration Home", Concord. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.concordfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 9, 2019