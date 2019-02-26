Hector M. "Beau" Beauchamp, of Lakeville, formerly of Savin Hill, Dorchester, and North Quincy, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, February 24, 2019. He was 88. Loving husband to the late Josephine R. (Colantuono-Cavanagh) and former husband to the late Barbara J. (Freear), Beau was the loving father of Paul J. Beauchamp, world traveler, William S. Cavanagh of Ashland, Stephen J. Cavanagh and wife Christine of Lakeville, Thomas A. Cavanagh and wife Cindy of Wollaston, Denise Barbuto and husband Frank of Lakeville, Peter D. Beauchamp and wife Erica of South Carolina and the late Joan Cavanagh. Beau was the brother of James Beauchamp of North Carolina and the late Edgar Beauchamp. He was a loving "Papa" "Grandpa" and "Grampy" to each of his 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Beau served in the Naval Reserves and was an Air Force veteran, serving during the Korean conflict. He was a retiree of the former New England Telephone Company. Beau took pride in the fact he outlived all the males in his family and treasured his weekly poker game with his close circle of friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday from 4-8 in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Quincy, at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Beau's memory to the Joan Cavanagh Memorial Scholarship Fund, mailed to Eastern Bank, 45 Main St., Lakeville, MA 02347. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary