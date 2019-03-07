Home

Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
(781) 337-1414
Helen Farren Obituary
Helen (Pray) Farren, age 88, of Weymouth, entered into eternal life on March 4, 2019. Helen was born and raised in Weymouth, was a lifelong Weymouth resident. Mrs. Farren was a homemaker. Beloved wife of the late John "Duke" Farren Sr. Devoted mother of John Jr. and his wife Janice and Donald and his wife Michele. Loving grandmother of Rachele Morse and great-grandmother of Aubree and Colton. Beloved sister of Ruth Lodge of Colorado, and her husband Robert, the late Irwin, Thomas, Roger, Norman, James, Robert, and Harold Pray and the late Dorothy Barnes. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Private funeral arrangements are by the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, Weymouth.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 7, 2019
