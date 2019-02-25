|
Helen Jean Boneski, age 74, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on February 22, 2019. She was an executive private secretary for Attorney Frank Bellotti, Lt. Governor of Massachusetts. H elen is survived by her beloved husband Louis H. Boneski, married for over 41 years, and her beloved daughter Cathleen Kelly Toland. She was the daughter of Edwin Myllmaki and his wife, Catherine (Cotter) Myllmaki. Helen also leaves behind her stepson, Timothy Boneski and his wife, Kristine and two granddaughters. Among her many joys Helen was an avid Red Sox Fan, loved the ocean and loved her Home Shopping Network. She will forever be missed. There will be a visiting hour at the Braintree Peck Funeral Homes, 516 Washington St. from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 26, followed by a brief Catholic Prayer service at 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow, in procession, from the funeral home, at the Central Cemetery in Halifax, MA, at 11:30 a.m.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 25, 2019