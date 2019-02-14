|
Helen O. (O'Such) Hall, age 101, died peacefully on Feb. 11, 2019, at Laurelwood Assisted Living in Plymouth. She was the devoted wife of the late Frank R. Hall. Raised in Garwood, N.J., Helen was a daughter of the late Nicholas and Anastasia (Szerba) O'Such. She was a graduate of Rozelle Park High School as well as N. Western University, where she attained certification in computer training. She worked for Jersey Mortgage Company, as treasurer of the largest mortgage company in N.J. The example she set while breaking the glass ceiling as a female in a predominately male business was inspirational to many. Helen was a devout Catholic, rising every morning at 4:30 to say her hour long litany of prayers. Helen was living in Mass. for the past 3 years. She was the loving aunt of Pat and Brian Kinney; as well as 12 additional nieces and nephews. She also was beloved sister of Michael O'Such of Stuart, Fla., Frank O'Such of Stewartsville, N.J., and the late John O'Such, Ann Fitch and Mary Schadewald. A life celebration Mass of Christian burial will take place on Friday, Feb.15, 2019, at St. Bonaventure's Church, State Rd., Plymouth (Manomet), at 10 a.m. Helen will be buried at a later date with her husband Frank in Arlington National Cemetery. For online guest book and directions, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 14, 2019