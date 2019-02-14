|
Helen R. (Smith) DeLuca of Quincy passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at age 89. A lifelong Quincy resident, she was known for her acerbic wit. She loved music and was an avid piano player. Helen was the beloved mother of James DeLuca of West Bridgewater, Julia J. Blanchard of Bridgewater, Roberta H. Schwartz of Mendham, N.J., and Mary Jo Dion of Quincy; and devoted grandmother of Diane, Allison, Anthony, Andrea, Robert, Lew, Duncan, Marissa, Angelo and Vincent. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Thursday, February 14, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. On Friday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at St. Mary's Church, 115 Crescent St., W. Quincy. Burial is at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com. Family-owned For Over 100 Years 617-773-2728
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 14, 2019