Henry "Hank" Conroy, 94, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2019, in Fort Myers, Fla. Hank was born in Quincy, Mass., January 13, 1925, to John and Margaret Conroy. He graduated in 1943 from Quincy High School, where he was Class President and Co-Captain of the Presidents football team. Following graduation, Hank enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps serving in the Pacific Theater during World War II. Upon his discharge from the service, Hank attended Boston University, where he received a B.S. in Physical Education. Mr. Conroy went on to work within the Quincy Public School System for over 40 years as a teacher of Physical Education and Health and as a football coach. A memorable year for Hank, his coaching staff and players, was in 1968 when the Presidents won the Greater Boston League Championship. In 2006, Hank was inducted into the Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame. For several years he worked as Director of the Scituate Recreation Department. In 1948, Hank married his high school sweetheart, Gertrude "Trudy" Berlo. He moved his family to Scituate in 1955, where he and Trudy raised their 7 children. As their family grew, the need for living space grew too. In his "spare" time, Hank put his handyman skills to work and built additions to the family home. Hank was an avid skier into his early 80s. Over the years, he taught each of his children to ski in the White Mountains area. There he built a vacation home where many good times were had by family and friends. Hank will be missed by his devoted wife, Gail (Raftery) of Fort Myers; his loving children, Karen Raccuia (Charles Glueck) of Norwell, Mass., Mark (Debra) of Hanson, Mass., Claire (Richard) Barnard of Scituate, Mass., Michael (Mary Kate) of Denmark, Maine, Richard (Dana) of Wilmington, N.C., Paul (Debbie Fougere) of Scituate, Mass., and Christopher (Sheila) of N. Marshfield, Mass.; his 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Margaret Lindstedt. Hank was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Trudy, and his brother, John Conroy. A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, at St. Mary's of the Nativity in Scituate Harbor. Burial will be private. Donations in memory of Hank may be made to Development Office, Hope Hospice, 9470 Health Park Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908, or Tribute Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 9, 2019