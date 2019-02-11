|
Huguette A. Stone (Cournoyer), 77, of Cohasset, passed away on February 6, 2019. Huguette was born the second of eight children. Her strong, independent spirit inspired her to move from the quiet comforts of home in Sorel, Quebec, Canada to Massachusetts in 1965. With the hopes of pursuing her American dream, she first became an au pair for the Montgomery family in Scituate with whom she became life-long friends. She took English classes during the evening at Scituate High School and eventually began working at Boston's Mass Eye and Ear as a nurses aid, moving to Beacon Hill to live with her friend Madeleine. It was at this time that she met her future husband, William G. (Bill) Stone, a native Cohasset resident and lobsterman. They married in 1967 and built a house in Cohasset where they raised their three children. Known for her vitality, expressive personality, genuine warmth and generosity, Huguette's lifelong passions were her family, cooking and her deep religious faith. She was truly happiest when doing things for others- especially when doting upon her family and delivering homemade goodies to her family and friends. In addition to five siblings (Raymond (deceased) and spouse Serge Rivard, Jeanne and spouse Roger Rivard, Andre Cournoyer (deceased) and spouse Lise Bardier, Claude Cournoyer and spouse Lise St-Germain, Therese Cournoyer, Francine and spouse Jules Courchesne, and Louise and spouse Donald Neveau) and their families in Quebec, Huguette is survived by her husband of 52 years, Bill, their three children, Michelle Stone Noonan of Marshfield (Kerry Noonan), Chantal Stone Keleher of Scituate (Paul Keleher), and Jeffrey William Stone of Cohasset, and five grandchildren, Grace Noonan, Joe Noonan, William Keleher, Olivia Stone and Ben Stone. She also is survived by dear friends who were like family to her, including Corinne Cahill of Cohasset (her friend and neighbor for 50 years), Charles and Ghislaine Belair of Ottawa, Ontario and Madeleine and Russell Delorey of Sandwich. A memorial Mass at St. Anthony's in Cohasset is being planned for the spring. Donations may be made in her memory to the .
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 11, 2019