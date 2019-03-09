|
Ida Henryetta Hagman, 91 years of age, passed in her sleep, at South Shore Hospital on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. She was born in Alton, Missouri, and graduated from Lonoke High School in Lonoke, Arkansas. She was employed by Clean Harbors as a bookkeeper/accountant, at Champion Office Products as a Credit Manager, and at Campanelli in Braintree as a bookkeeper and executive assistant for many years after all her children were at least middle school age. She was a member of the Quincy Ecclesia of the Christadelphians. She had been a Braintree resident since 1953. She was the beloved wife of the late Andrew Edward Hagman of Braintree to whom she had been married for 59 years. She was the devoted mother of Linda Gail Sweeney and her husband Colin of Lowell, Donald Richard Hagman and his wife Janice of East Bridgewater, Thomas Edward Hagman of Dracut and Janet Robitaille, James Robert Hagman of Stoughton and Stephen Francis Hagman of Braintree. She was the loving grandmother of Sarah J. Hagman, Eric M. Hagman and Julia M. Hagman all of East Bridgewater and Samuel T. Hagman of Dracut. Henryetta was the beloved daughter of Francis Perry Faulkner and Zella Agnes (Winchester) Faulkner; beloved sister of the late Mary (Faulkner) Brust and Perry Stephen Faulkner and his wife Alice, and Horace Norman Faulkner and his wife Willita, and Henryetta's many cousins, nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be at the Mortimer N. Peck-Russell Peck Funeral Home, 516 Washington St., Braintree, on Monday, March 11, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. The burial will be private on Tuesday.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 9, 2019