Irene M. Kerrigan, 85, of Acton, Maine, passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Kennebunk Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Kennebunk, Maine. She was born June 18, 1933, to the late Ralph and Irene Bennett in Boston. She grew up in Marshfield, Mass., and lived there for most of her life. She and her husband moved to Maine after his retirement, and they had been there since the 1980s. Irene loved traveling with her husband Bob especially to Hawaii, which they visited thirteen times. She also went to Australia, New Zealand, and Tahiti. She loved books and reading. She was a librarian at the Acton Library for a short time. Mostly, Irene loved her family. She enjoyed her grandchildren very much. She was predeceased by her husband, Michael Kerrigan, her husband, Robert Dunbar, and her sister, Carol Allen. Survivors include daughters, Michele Whitcomb and Janet Kerrigan; a son, Thomas Kerrigan; a daughter, Patricia Kerrigan; and a son, James Kerrigan; ten grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A time of visitation will be held on Thursday, February 14, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a funeral service at 6 p.m. at Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home, 580 Main St., Springvale. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a donation to the local hospice center of your choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.blackfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 12, 2019