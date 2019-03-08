Jacqualyn M. (Walsh) "Jackie" Bellew of Braintree, died March 3, 2019. Jackie adored her family and friends, always looking forward to spending time with them and sharing great meals together. Jackie loved golfing with her husband and traveling to casinos to play her favorite slot machines. She and her husband John would take trips to Las Vegas every year but also enjoyed exploring other locales, including Hawaii, Mexico, Jamaica and Venezuela, along with many states within the U.S. Jackie worked for more than twenty years as a respiratory therapist, eventually retiring from the Boston VA. She was a strong willed, inspirational, and determined woman who was also loving and kind. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Daughter of the late Frank and Alma (Tenter) Walsh, she was the beloved wife of 59 years to John Bellew of Braintree; loving mother of Doreen Bielecki and her husband Richard of Braintree, John Bellew Jr. of Holbrook, and Wendy Bellew and her husband John Volpini of Braintree; cherished sister of Helena Kuhn, Charles Walsh and his wife Judy, Marilyn Costello, David Walsh and his wife Catherine, Leo Walsh, and the late John Walsh; devoted "Nana" of Nicole, Michael, and Kevin Bielecki and Michael Volpini; adoring great-grandmother of Adrianna Mae Justice; treasured sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many who loved her. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. A funeral home service will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jackie may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary