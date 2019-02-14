|
|
James J. Gaughan, age 80, a longtime Braintree resident, died peacefully Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at South Shore Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. James was born in Scranton, Pa., where he was raised and educated. He had lived in Braintree for many years. He had been employed as a service technician for the former Boston Gas Company for twenty years and later worked for five years with the United Refrigeration Company in Braintree. As a young man, Jim proudly served as a private in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1957 through 1960. Jim was an avid Boston sports fan and enjoyed the ocean and the beach. He also loved working in his yard, tending his garden and maintaining his pool. Most of all, Jim was dedicated to his family and loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandson. Beloved husband for forty-two years of Rita M. (Cappello) Gaughan. Devoted father of Robert Merchant of Quincy, Scott Gaughan of Berkley and Derek Gaughan of East Bridgewater. Loving grandfather of Chad, Kayla and Madeline. Cherished great grandfather of Liam. Jim is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Monday, February 18 at 10:30 a.m., followed by military honors. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. Interment private. For those who wish, donations in Jim's memory may be made to the . You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 14, 2019