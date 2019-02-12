|
Jane A. (Martin) Clark, 84 of Rockland died on February 8, 2019, in Pembroke. For sixty seven years, she was the loving wife of the late Frederick L. Clark. She was born June 25, 1934, in Weymouth, to the late Clifford and Mary (Roberts) Martin. Jane was raised and educated in Weymouth and attended Weymouth High School. Mrs. Clark worked as a clerk for the Plymouth County Registry Land Court. She was a former library aide for Rockland Public Schools as well as a driver and classroom volunteer for special needs children. Jane was a member of the Democratic Town Committee and Chamber of Commerce. Along with her husband, Jane volunteered on the committee that established the first youth hockey team in the community of Rockland, where she spent over sixty seven years as a resident. Jane was an avid sports fan. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren participate in all athletic events. Jane also loved rooting for her beloved New England Patriots. She and her husband were Patriots season ticket holders for over 45 years traveling to see the team in three Superbowls. Jane's greatest joy was the time she spent with her family. Whether shopping with her grandchildren or preparing a holiday feast, she was always happiest when the family was together. She was an amazing cook and was known for her delicious pies; of which she often made too many. Jane was the loving mother to her four children, Frederick A. Clark and his wife Marcia, Jan-Marie Killinger and her husband Bob, Robert W. Clark and his wife Maureen and Karen J. Cameron and her husband Steve. Jane was the proud Nana to eleven grandchildren, John, Rebeccah and Emily Clark; Rob, Brian and Mark Killinger; Kevin and Mindy Clark; and Danielle, Stephen and Kate Cameron; as well as six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her ten brothers and sisters and will be dearly missed by her many nieces, nephews, and friends. The family welcomes friends and loved ones to celebrate Jane's life on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home, 135 Union Street, Rockland. Funeral services for Jane will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jane's memory to the Rockland Education Foundation P.O. Box 764, Rockland, MA 02370 (www.rocklandeducationfoundation.org) or the ().
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 12, 2019