Jane Alexandria Catherine (Keay) Elliott, age 96, of Annapolis, Md., formerly of Braintree, Mass., passed away on February 23, 2019. Jane was born in 1923, in Lewistown, Pa., to the late Alexander Keay and Marie (Fox) Keay Delnunzio. Jane grew up in New York City, N.Y. She attended a special 44 week program as a Curtiss-Wright Cadette at Cornell University's College of Engineering in 1943, and worked for the Navy as a draftsman in Alameda, Calif., during World War II. In 1951, she and her young family moved to Braintree and lived there for 67 years and worked for the former Sigma Instruments as a drafter and drafting coordinator. As a member of First Congregational Church of Braintree for most of her life, she enjoyed singing in the choir and was a past president of the Sodalitas women's group. Jane was a prolific volunteer, helping the General Sylvanus Thayer House & Museum, guiding elementary students into a look at life in the late 1700s, aiding with the AARP/IRS Tax Aide Program, a member of the Braintree Low Vision group and a coordinator for 15 years. She was also a member of the P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization), a group committed to helping women pursue higher education. Jane is survived by her children, W. David Elliott of Seattle, Wash., Mary West of Crownsville, Md., J. Catherine Burgeson of Evanston, Ill., Steven Elliott and his wife Nancy Burstein of New York City, N.Y., Peter Elliott and his wife Jayne Rossi-Elliott of Grovetown, Ga., Elizabeth Elliott of Dover, N.H., and Jonathan Elliott of Phoenix, Ariz.; nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces. She was predeceased by her sisters, Julia (Keay) Chanes and Virginia (Keay) Droluk, and her former husband, Waller Watkins Elliott Jr. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Marge Crispin Center, 74 Pond St., Braintree, MA 02184, www.margecrispincenter.com. A celebration of Jane's life will take place later this spring, family and invited guests only.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 2, 2019