Janet (Filippis-Aiello) Cote, age 87, of Quincy, formerly of Providence, R.I. passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at South Shore Hospital, after a brief illness. She was the beloved mother of Suzanne M. Hickey; and loving grandmother of Brian A. Hickey and Sean M. Hickey. She was the sister of the late Lewis Phillips and Emma A. Colantonio. Janet is also survived by seven nieces, Maria Phillips, Anne Phillips, Teresa Reynolds, Christine Drager, Joyce Colantonio, Angela Niles, Jerilyn Pirri; and three nephews, Randy Bass, Stephen Cote, and Joseph Colantonio; along with many great-nieces and great-nephews. Born in Providence, R.I., she was the daughter of the late Francesco and Francesca (Aiello) Filippis. Janet, a graduate of Johnson and Wales University, received her bachelor's degree in Business Administration while working full time to achieve the goal of being the first woman underwriter in Providence, R.I. She worked in the industry for over 30 years, earning her CPCU designation and reached the title of Senior Property/ Casualty Underwriter. After retiring from the field, she joined the New England Pension Assistance Project and together with five retired women, voluntarily working raised 9 million dollars in 8 years for their benefactors. Janet was also a member of the Insurance Women of Greater Providence, the MA Association of Older Americans, the Friendship Works in Boston, the OSHER Lifelong Learning Institute of Boston, OLLI, volunteered for many a work party for the Evan Henry Foundation for Autism and was President of the Lions Club in 2007. Janet dedicated her free time participating in healthy control studies to aid in research purposes for all women kind. Her final granted wish was to donate her brain to Mass General Hospital in Boston for diagnostic and research purposes in the interest of advancing science for all. Janet was able to put her grandchildren through three of the four years of College single-handedly and has left an indelible mark of love and pride on all. Janet had an amazing sense of humbleness, kindness, and wit. She handled her recent illness with grace and dignity, never faulting for a moment. She was her familys role model, their fearless leader and loving matriarch. All who knew Janet were truly blessed. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Janet's life during visiting hours on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 So. Main St. (across from St. Anthony Church), Cohasset. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, Cohasset. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Janet may be made to the Womens Lunch Place, 67 Newbury St., Boston, MA 02116. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. Cohasset-Norwell 781-383-0200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 27, 2019