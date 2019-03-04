Janice M. (Krantz) Francis, of Wollaston and formerly of Neponset, died peacefully at the Maples Rehabilitation Nursing Center in Wrentham on Thursday, February 28, 2019. She was 76. Born in Boston, she was raised in Neponset and was the daughter of the late Henry and Mary L. (Morris) Krantz. Janice attended local schools and graduated from Dorchester High School with the Class of 1961. Janice worked for the City of Quincy within the public school system. She served as an administrative assistant for over 25 years. Janice loved her job and the relationships she built over the years. She happily retired in 2012. In her spare time, Janice enjoyed traveling with her husband, William. Her favorite place was Marco Island and she vacationed there annually. They also enjoyed traveling to Bermuda, Europe and across the United States to visit family and friends. Janice's favorite park was Yosemite National Park. When Janice wasn't spending time with her family, she could be found enjoying a book, cooking or going out for dinner with friends. A woman of great faith, Janice lived her life in accordance with the Christian virtues of faith, hope and love. She raised her family with love and devotion and always put her loved ones first. Her children and grandchildren are what gave her most enjoyment in life. Janice was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was fun loving with a great sense of humor. Janice's strong will, selflessness and dedication to others are her legacy that continue through her family. She will be missed by all those she touched. Janice was the beloved wife of the late William J. Francis, who died in 2014. The two married on November 4, 1967 at St. Ann's Church in Neponset. Together they shared 47 years of loving marriage. Janice was the devoted mother of Stephanie A. Gill and her husband Kevin of Wrentham and Officer Daniel Francis, QPD and his wife Jean of Abington. She was the loving Gamma of Samantha and Michael Gill, both of Wrentham and Sean Francis of Abington. Janice was the dear sister of Stephen Krantz and his wife Mary of Braintree, the late John Krantz and his surviving wife Mary of Wollaston and the late James Krantz and his surviving wife Mary of South Boston. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday, March 6, from 4 through 8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, prior to the funeral Mass in St. Agathas Church, Milton at 10:30 a.m. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Janice may be made to . in MA, 1661 Worcester Rd., Suite 301, Framingham, MA 01701. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary