|
|
Jeanne (Davidson) Craig, age 89, of Quincy, formerly of Braintree, died peacefully, Friday, February 8, 2019, at Windrose at Weymouth. Jeanne was born in Braintree, to the late William and Isabella (Meldrum) Davidson. She was raised in Quincy and was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1947. She had lived in Quincy for most of her life and seventeen years in Braintree. She was employed as a bookkeeper for thirty years with the Burgin Platner Insurance Company in Quincy and retired in 1991. After retirement, Jeanne enjoyed volunteering at the Braintree Rehabilitation Hospital. As a young woman, Jeanne was a former Rainbow Girl. Jeanne was a caring person who loved to travel and spend time with her family. Beloved wife for forty-two years of the late Frank F. Craig. Devoted sister of the late May'Belle Rendle. Dear sister-in-law of Catherine "Kitty" Stone of Weymouth, Audrey Shea of Hanson, Barbara Evans of Clinton and Robert Craig of Quincy. Jeanne is also survived by several nieces, nephews and her special lifelong friend, Ernestine Costa of Braintree. Funeral services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. Monday, February 11, at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home on Sunday 2 - 4 p.m. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For those who wish, donations in Jeannes memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Drive, Waltham, MA 02452 or to the Kindred Hospice of Auburndale, 130 Rumford Avenue #211, Auburndale, MA 02466. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the dedicated staff at Windrose at Weymouth for the excellent care and compassion they provided for Jeanne. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 9, 2019