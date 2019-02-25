|
|
Jeanne Elizabeth Kelly, 73, of East Bridgewater, formerly of Abington passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family after suffering a stroke February 22, 2019. Survived by her son Robert, "Bobby" Kelly and his wife Dawn (Hartnett) of East Bridgewater. Devoted grandmother of Scott O'Brien, Max, Matt, Chloe and Jason Kelly. Great-grandmother to Gracie Ray OBrien Beloved Daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Kelly of Abington. Loving sister of Joan Holzman and her husband Arthur of Hanson, Janet Boyle of Abington, John Kelly and his wife Mary of Whitman, James Kelly and his wife Mary Lou of North Carolina, Joyce Bailey and her late husband Daniel of Abington, Joseph Kelly and his wife Katherine of Bridgewater, Jane Larkin and her husband Paul of East Bridgewater, Jerome Kelly and his wife Cheryl Anne of Taunton and Jacquelyn Stanbrook and her husband John of Middleboro. Loved by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Quealy and Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, Abington, Wednesday, February 27, at 8 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass in St. Bridgets Church, Abington, 9 a.m. Visitation Tuesday 4 to 8 p.m. Interment St. Patricks Cemetery, Rockland. For complete notice and In Lieu of Flowers please go to www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 25, 2019