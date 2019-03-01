|
|
Jessica Marie Alm, 44, died peacefully on Sunday, February 24, 2019, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. She was born in Washington, DC to Ronnie Marie Elwell and Alvin Alm. The family moved to Milton in 1979 and Jessica attended the Milton Public Schools graduating as valedictorian of the Class of 1992 from Milton High School. She earned a bachelor's degree from Wesleyan University and a master's degree from Lesley University's School of Education. From an early age, Jessica knew she wanted to be a special education teacher. She pursued that ambition as a teacher at Holbrook Public Schools and Brookline Public Schools. In 2013, Jessica became a foster parent to Joseph Richard when he was 15 months old. She formally adopted him in November that year. Last summer, Jessica and Joey joined Shawn and Mary Fitzmaurice and their children, Charlie, Kaelin, and James, in their shared home in Walpole. Joey will join the Fitzmaurice family as their fourth child. Jessica leaves her son, Joey; her stepfather, Robert Garber and his partner Valerie Cass; her mother's partner, Janet Schulte; the Fitzmaurices; several cousins and dozens of friends. She was predeceased by her parents. A memorial service will be held at First Parish (Unitarian), 382 Walnut Street, Brookline, on Friday, March 15, at 5:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to MARE (Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange), or to the .
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019