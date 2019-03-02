The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
Joan M. (Lennon) Kenney of Stoughton, formerly of Wollaston, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. She was 88. Born in Quincy, she was raised in North Quincy and was the daughter of the late Thomas and Gertrude (Martin) Lennon. Joan was the beloved wife of the late James P. Kenney, who died in 2009. She was the devoted mother of James P. Kenney, Jr. and his wife Deborah of Stoughton, and JoAnn Kenney of Quincy. Joan was the loving grandmother of Adam Kenney of South Boston; and the dear sister of the late Thomas Lennon. Joan is also survived by many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday, March 4, from 4 through 8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5, prior to the funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Quincy, at 10:30 a.m. Services will conclude with interment in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joan may be made to the charitable organization of one's choice. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 2, 2019
