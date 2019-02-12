|
Joan M. (Kontio) Sansone, age 85, of Rockland, formerly of Norwood and Quincy, passed away peacefully, Monday, February 11, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Joan was born in Quincy, to the late William and Mary (Shea) Kontio. She was raised in Quincy and was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1951, and had lived in Rockland for thirty-one years, Norwood for eighteen years and previously in Quincy. She had been employed as an administrative assistant at Babson College for eighteen years. She also had worked for the former Priscilla Bridal Shop at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree for several years. Joan loved travelling with her husband Michael and spending time with her family and friends. She was a woman of faith and had enjoyed attending Mass at the Church of the Resurrection in Hingham for many years. Most of all, she was dedicated to her family and especially to her cherished granddaughter, Isabella, who was the love of her life. She actively supported all her many activities and accomplishments. Beloved wife for sixty-three years of Michael C. Sansone. Devoted mother of Michael F. Sansone and his wife Dorothea of Whitman. Loving grandmother of Isabella A. Sansone of Whitman. Sister-in-law of Anthony Volpe of Westborough. Joan is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Thursday, February 14, at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Wednesday 4-7 p.m. Interment Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. For those who wish, donations in Joan's memory may be made to the Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 12, 2019