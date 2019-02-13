Joanne (Kenney) Day, of Scituate, formerly of Watertown, died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. She was 84. Born in Boston, she was raised in Watertown and was the daughter of the late Francis J. and Margaret (Mahan) Kenney. Joanne attended and graduated from St. Patricks School in Watertown with the Class of 1952. Joanne enjoyed her career serving as the Executive Assistant to the Dean of the School of Education at Boston University. She proudly earned her bachelor's degree during these years. Joanne was a lifelong learner and advocate for education. The importance of an education was second only to the importance of family. In her spare time, Joanne enjoyed reading, quilting and going to the beach, but her absolute favorite thing to do was to spend time with her family. She took great pride in her children and grandchildren and the people they came to be. When Joanne wasn't with her family, there was a good chance you'd find her with her husband, Charlie at a BU hockey game. They were devoted Terrier fans and made sure to always have season tickets. Joanne was outgoing and had a great sense of humor. She had a genuine interest in the lives of others. A friend to all, she will be greatly missed. Joanne was the beloved wife of the late Charles V. Day, Jr., who passed away in 2000. The two married on August 23, 1958 at St. Patrick's Church in Watertown. Together they shared 42 years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Kathy Kushinsky and her husband Mitch of New York, Kerry McElhiney and her husband Jim of Medway, Chuck Day and his wife Kathy of South Yarmouth, Tim Day of California, Jen Price and her husband Andrew of Hingham and Christine Day of Boston. Joanne was the loving grandmother of 11 and the dear sister of Richard Kenney and his wife Jean of Hull, Bill Kenney and his wife Pat of New York and the late Jack Kenney. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday, February 14, from 4 through 8 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Friday, February 15 prior to the funeral Mass in St. Pauls Church, Hingham at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Randolph. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joanne's name may be sent to Friends of BU Hockey, BU Development & Alumni Relations, 595 Commonwealth Ave., Suite 700, Boston, MA 02215. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary