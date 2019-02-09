John J. "Jack" Burke, of Quincy, died February 7, 2019. The beloved husband of the late Barbara A. (McDonough) Burke, he was the loving father of Paul Burke and his wife Michele of Quincy, Patrick Burke of Marshfield, John Burke and his wife Jenn of Cambridge and Kelly Cox of Quincy; brother of the late Patricia O'Connor. Jack was also the devoted grandfather of Patrick Burke, Christopher Burke, Kerin, Colleen, Brendan and Ryan Cox; and great-grandfather of Coleman and Devin Burke. A proud United States Air Force Korean War veteran, he was a member of Plumbers Local 12 for 60 years. An avid New England sports fan, Jack will be remembered as a devoted father and grandfather who cherished the time he spent with his family. He will be sadly missed by all those who were fortunate to have known him. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Quincy, at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary