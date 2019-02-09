The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Resources
More Obituaries for John Burke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Burke

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John J. Burke Obituary
John J. "Jack" Burke, of Quincy, died February 7, 2019. The beloved husband of the late Barbara A. (McDonough) Burke, he was the loving father of Paul Burke and his wife Michele of Quincy, Patrick Burke of Marshfield, John Burke and his wife Jenn of Cambridge and Kelly Cox of Quincy; brother of the late Patricia O'Connor. Jack was also the devoted grandfather of Patrick Burke, Christopher Burke, Kerin, Colleen, Brendan and Ryan Cox; and great-grandfather of Coleman and Devin Burke. A proud United States Air Force Korean War veteran, he was a member of Plumbers Local 12 for 60 years. An avid New England sports fan, Jack will be remembered as a devoted father and grandfather who cherished the time he spent with his family. He will be sadly missed by all those who were fortunate to have known him. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Quincy, at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keohane Funeral Home
Download Now