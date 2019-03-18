|
John J. "Jack" Curtin Jr., age 87, of Quincy, formerly of Weymouth, died peacefully, Friday, March 15, 2019 at South Shore Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Jack was born in Quincy to the late John J. and Helen Z. (Buckley) Curtin. He was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1949. After raising his family in Weymouth, he moved back to Quincy where he lived for many years. He also enjoyed spending winters in St. Petersburg and Port Charlotte, Florida. He was employed as a manager with the New England Telephone Company for thirty-two years where he began his career as a lineman. Jack was a proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War. He attained the rank of Sergeant and received several medals, including the Good Conduct Medal and the Korean War Service Medal w/ 1 star. Recently, Jack received an Ambassador of Peace Medal from the South Korean government. He was an avid reader and was a Boston sports fan. Most of all, Jack was dedicated to his family and especially to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was their biggest fan and boasted of their many activities and accomplishments. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth A. "Betty" (Pearce) Curtin. Devoted father of Beth Curtin of Quincy, John J. Curtin III and his wife Karen of Marshfield, Brian P. Curtin and his wife Dianne of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Amy M. Dorsey and her husband Michael of Dorchester. Loving grandfather of Kristin and Steven Xiarhos, Gabriella and the late Joey Curtin, Jake, Allison, Emily and Benjamin Curtin, Mike and his wife Sunny, Shane and Meaghan Dorsey. Cherished great-grandfather of Finnegan, Posy, and Thomas Dorsey. He is survived by his dearest companion, Marge Mignosa. Jack was the last of six siblings and was pre-deceased by Mary Z. LaMontagne, Mildred "Billee" Curtin, Edward T. Curtin, Richard J. Curtin, and Paul J. Curtin, Q.P.D., Retired. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Thursday, March 21, at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint Josephs Church, 550 Washington Street, Quincy at 10 oclock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Wednesday 4 - 8 p.m. Interment, with military honors, in Saint Marys Cemetery, Randolph. For those who wish, donations in Jacks memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 75817, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 18, 2019