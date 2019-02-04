|
|
John J. Saich, 81, of Uxbridge, passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019. He was born in Cork Ireland and was the son of the late Arthur and Josephine (Bergen) Saich. He was the loving father of Sean Saich and his wife Laura of Norwell, Michael Saich of Lexington Kentucky, Peter Saich and his wife Liz of Londonderry New Hampshire, Padric Saich of New York and Catherina Medina and her husband Michael of San Diego California. Beloved brother of Aileen (Saich) Fitz Patrick of Flushing New York and Joan (Saich) Murphy Castle Martyr, Cork Ireland. He is also survived by his many cherished grandchildren. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., Rte. 53, Hanover on Tuesday, Feb. 5, from 4 - 8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, Feb. 6, at 11 a.m. at St. Thecla Church, 145 Washington St., Rte. 53 in Pembroke followed by burial in Stetson Meadows Cemetery in Norwell. For directions and to sign John's online guest book, visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 4, 2019