John J. Snee, of Bonita Springs, Fla., and Marshfield, passed away on February 10, 2019, at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Marilyn (Lee) Snee, he was the loving father of John Snee and his wife Carole of Marshfield, Marilyn Snee of Hermosa Beach, Calif., Mary Snee of Santa Monica, Calif., Elizabeth Curran and her husband Patrick of Barrington, R.I., Patricia Brennan and her husband Louis of Dedham, Michael Snee and his wife Meghan of Plymouth, and Brian Snee and his wife Meredith of Hanover. John was the proud grandfather to 12 grandchildren; and dear brother of Mary Stackpole, Eileen Nash, James Snee, Kathleen Roman, Rosaleen Cardillo, and the late Thomas Snee. He was also an uncle to many cherished nieces and nephews. John was born in New York, N.Y., and graduated from St. John's High School in Goshen, N.Y. He also served in the U.S. Army and attended the University of Hartford. A dedicated employee, John retired from AT&T after 32 years with the company. John enjoyed his long retirement spending time with his wife of over 60 years and playing golf in Florida. During the warmer months, he returned north to Marshfield to spend time with his grandchildren and see his friends at his favorite coffee shop in Humarock. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street, in Marshfield. Funeral procession from the funeral home on Monday, February 18, 2019, at 10 a.m. for a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11 a.m. in St. Christine's Church, 1295 Main Street, Marshfield. Burial will be at a later date. Donations in John's memory can be made to the , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online guest book, driving directions and other helpful information, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 14, 2019