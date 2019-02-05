|
John McGonigal Logan, age 101, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood, S.C., after falling ill on Friday. He was born in Glasgow, Scotland, June 22,1917, and immigrated to this country with his family in 1920. He was the son of the late Douglas Logan and Margaret McGonigal Logan. He lived most of his life in Massachusetts then spent 12 years in Saint Mary's, Ga., before moving in with his daughter Susan in South Carolina 9 years ago. This year he would have had 35 years in as a Master Mason belonging to the Weymouth United Masonic Lodge. John played soccer among other sports growing up and many of his grandkids and great-grandkids have followed in his path. He also loved playing bocce and played on teams twice a year where he lived in South Carolina. He also loved watching sporting events on TV and followed the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. He was predeceased by his wife, Eleanor Perrone Logan, 5 brothers, 5 sisters and 2 daughters, Dorothy Shuman and Sharon Zabkiewicz. He is survived by 3 daughters, Arlene Tavares and her husband Aguinaldo of Brockton, Margaret Rabon of Tennille, Ga., and Susan Wilson and her husband Brian of McCormick, S.C.; and stepson, George Bradford and his wife Donna of New Sharon, Maine. He leaves 17 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren, and 22 great great-grandchildren. Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to visiting hours in honor of John on Wednesday, February 6, at 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the CC Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant Street (Columbian Sq.), South Weymouth. A funeral service will immediately follow the visiting hours at 6:30 p.m. Donations may be made in his memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. John made contributions to this organization often. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.ccshepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 5, 2019