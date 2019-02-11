|
|
John M. Murphy, of Marshfield, passed suddenly on February 8, 2019 at the age of 59. Beloved husband of Kimberly (Poeschl) Murphy, he was the loving father of Charlotte Boddell of Cohasset, Mark Maddy of Plattsburgh, N.Y., John M. Murphy, Michael Murphy of Ohio, Ian Murphy and his wife Kimberly of Halifax, Joshua Burba of Allston, and Brianna Burba of Marshfield, and grandfather to 8 grandchildren. Dear brother of Helen Hyde, Mary Murphy, Frederick Murphy, and the late Edward Murphy and Kay Goodwin. John has impacted so many lives and has done much more than he could have ever imagined. From coaching youth football and baseball for over a decade, and mentoring countless Marshfield youths, to developing and cultivating the leaders of tomorrow, Murph stands as the example of what a man is to be. His tireless work ethic and dedication to the betterment of all those around him, Murph was one to assist those unwilling to help themselves and the first to come to the aid of those in need. Murph left behind a legacy and such a high standard that only a few could ever achieve. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life service on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Marshfield Elks Hall, 1321 Ocean Street, Marshfield. Memorial donations can be made to The Tony O'Reilly Vocational Scholarship Fund, c/o Marshfield Elks, 1321 Ocean Street, Marshfield MA 02050. For online guest book, driving directions, and other helpful information please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 11, 2019