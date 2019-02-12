|
|
John P. Urban, of Hanover, passed away on February 7, 2019 at the age of 97. John was born March 24, 1921, in Brockton to Lithuanian parents. He attended Hanover High School, Northfield Mount Herman, and Middlebury College. He established the John P. Urban Scholarship to assist high school students. After serving in the U.S. Navy in World War II, he became a wool broker, traveling around the world. He was a longtime member of the Cohasset Golf Club where he enjoyed golf and tennis into his nineties. He was a charming and dapper man. A memorial service will be held at the Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel, 21 Pond Street, Hingham, on Saturday, February 16 at 2 p.m. A reception will follow at the South Shore Country Club at 3 p.m. All relatives and friends are invited to attend. Donations in Johns memory may be made to N.E.A.D.S, P.O. Box 1100, Princeton, MA 01541. N.E.A.D.S is an organization which provides disabled veterans with service dogs. For additional information and online condolences, please visit www.downingchapel.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 12, 2019