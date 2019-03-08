Joseph A. Cyr, of Weymouth, passed away on March 6, 2019. Joseph was an Ironworker for Local # 7 in Boston for over 50 years. He was a golden glove boxer back in the day and was also a fitness fanatic. Joe enjoyed trips to Las Vegas with his wife Rita. Joe was a proud U.S. Marine veteran. He always enjoyed the special times he spent with his beautiful grandchildren and he will be deeply missed by all those that knew and loved him. Beloved husband of Rita M.(Cook) Cyr. Loving father of Joseph Cyr and his wife, Jeanne, of Norwell, and Bill Cyr and his wife, Ann, of Hanover. Brother of Mary Sheard of Whitman. Proud Grampa to Derek, Ryan, Bridget, and Michaella. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday from 4 - 7 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, North Weymouth, at 40 Sea Street (off Rte. 3A - Bicknell Square). Funeral services will be celebrated on Monday at 10:30 a.m. in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joseph may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary