Joseph Paul Bonomi III died peacefully surrounded by his loved ones January 26, 2019, at the age of 68. Joe was well known on the South Shore as a third generation Excavation Contractor who owned and operated Joseph Bonomi Contractor, Inc., and worked on countless construction projects and septic system installations. He leaves his wife of 35 years, Michelle (Gray) Bonomi; daughter, Melissa Bonomi and partner Patrick Steen of Scituate; daughter, Nicole Sciara and husband Stephen of Scituate; son, Joseph P. Bonomi IV of Jamaica Plain; and grandson, Henry Joseph Steen. He is also survived by his sister, Jeanette Schultz, and nephew, Michael McDonald of Plymouth. Joe's family would like to thank all the medical professionals that took care of Joe and tried to get him back to them. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019, from 1-4 p.m. at the Cove Restaurant at the Cohasset Harbor Inn, 124 Elm St., Cohasset. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New England Equine Rescue North, 52 Ash St., West Newbury, MA 01985 or the Scituate or Marshfield animal shelters. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. Cohasset-Norwell 781-383-0200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 9, 2019