Judith Mary "Judy" (Albanese) Foley, 57, of Quincy, passed away in Boston on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Born the fourth of five siblings, to Ruth (Cronin) Albanese and the late Anthony Albanese, on January 29, 1962, Judy spent a vast majority of her life in the city that she would forever call home, Quincy. Judy was an impassioned voice against hate and bigotry, and while she knew that love wouldnt be enough to solve all the worlds problems, it never stopped her bold, beautiful, and bleeding heart from standing up for what she believed in. Judy loved rock n roll, the New England Patriots, cryptogram puzzles, Pepsi, court TV, her pets, and above all else, her family. Judy is survived by James Foley, her husband and best friend of more than thirty years; her son Michael Foley, who made her remarkably proud every day; her daughter and closest confidante, Keryn Thomas; her son-in-law Jason Thomas, whom she loved as fiercely and wholly as she did her own children; her two grandchildren, Jameson and Delilah, who were her entire world, from the moment they were born, and who will sorely miss their Nonni for the rest of their lives; Margaret Tobin, her lifelong best friend and partner in crime; her beloved mother, Ruth Albanese; four siblings, and innumerable nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, and friends. Judy was preceded in death by her hero, her father Anthony Albanese. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday from 2 - 6 p.,m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Monday prior to the funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10 oclock. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Judys memory to the Brigham and Women's Hospital, Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., 3rd Floor, Boston MA 02116, or by visiting giving.brighamandwomens.org See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary