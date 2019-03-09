|
Kathleen Francis Boyle, 77, of Hunt Valley, Md., passed away February 15, 2019, at home, in the loving arms of her family. She was the deeply loved, revered and cherished mother of Dr. Karen Elizabeth Boyle and mother-in-law of Robert Wehman; devoted, loving, and proud grandmommie of Sloane Keeley Wehman, Blair Riley Wehman and Pierce Hudson Wehman; loving sister and treasured aunt. Kathy was born December 17, 1941, to Helen Fitzsimmons from Newport, R.I., and George Higgins Boyle of Passaic, N.J. Kathy graduated from Passaic High School, New Jersey, in 1959, and earned her bachelor's degree in Education from William Paterson University in 1963. Later, she earned master's degrees from University of Massachusetts and Harvard University. Kathy spent her career dedicated to the education and mentorship of her students. She was a teacher in the Quincy Public Schools and the Brockton Public Schools - the Gilmore and Raymond schools, where she taught for over 30 years. Kathy was a leader in developing educational enrichment programs for Brockton, Mass., including SmartStart. Kathy was a Braintree, Mass., resident, and was active as a volunteer at East Junior High School, Braintree High School, and St. Claire's Church. Funeral Mass at Church of the Nativity, Friday, March 15, at 11 a.m., in Timonium, Md.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 9, 2019