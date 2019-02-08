|
Kathleen Marie (McCluskey) Livermore, of Rockland, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on February 4, 2019, at the age of 69. She was the beloved wife to John Livermore for 48 years. Kathy was the loving mother of Andrea M. Moran and her husband Tom of Rockland and John Livermore Jr., also of Rockland; cherished Nana to Daniel and Ashley Moran; dear sister of retired Waltham Police Officer Kenny McCluskey and his wife Suzanne of Mashpee, Tommy McCluskey of Waltham, Denise Gogan and her husband Rob of Mashpee, Danny McCluskey and his wife Brenda of Billerica, and Bryan McCluskey of N. Attleboro. She is also survived by 9 nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Kathy was raised in Waltham and lived in Rockland for the past 38 years. She was the daughter of the late John Joseph and Geraldine (Callahan) McCluskey of Waltham. Kathy was a graduate of Waltham High School, Class of 1967. She retired from South Shore Medical Center after 24 years of service and prior to that, she was an employee of Sullivan and Cogliano of Waltham. Kathy enjoyed reading, music, cooking for her family and decorating. She loved vacationing down the Cape, relaxing on the beach and spending time with friends at her second home in Bradenton Beach, Fla. Most of all, Kathy's greatest joy was playing and having fun with her grandchildren, who she adored and loved so much. She will be dearly missed by family and friends but her legacy will live on in all the lives she touched. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 45 East Water St., Rockland, on Sunday, February 10, from 1-4 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Church, 403 Union St., Rockland, on Monday at 9 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 8, 2019