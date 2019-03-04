The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
(781) 337-0050
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
1203 Commercial St
Weymouth, MA
Kathleen Turke, age 69, of Hingham, passed away on February 28, 2019. Kathleen grew up in Milton and has lived in Hingham for the last 31 years. She received her bachelors and first masters degree from Simmons College and her second masters degree from Emerson College. Kathleen was a social worker at several hospitals, retiring from Maples Rehabilitation Center in Wrentham, Mass. Kathleen was the loving aunt of Martha Morrone and her husband David of Malden, Geoffrey Turke and his wife Mary-Elizabeth of Kingston, N.H., Margaret Poteet and her husband Justin of Tampa, Fla. but especially loved her great-niece, Emilie Morrone. She also leaves her cousins, Mary Langer of East Bridgewater, Sharon Wainwright of Weymouth and Kevin Wainwright of Manchester, N.H. Kathleen was predeceased by her brother Kenneth Turke. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to a visiting hour for Kathleen on Wednesday, March 6, from 9 -10 a.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.), So. Weymouth. A funeral Mass to follow at Immaculate Conception Church, 1203 Commercial St., Weymouth at 10:30 a.m. Burial at the Saint Josephs Cemetery in West Roxbury. For online condolences or directions please visit www.ccshepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 4, 2019
