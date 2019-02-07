|
|
Kristin Lynn Venza, age 50, passed away unexpectedly January 31, 2019, in Maui, Hawaii. Kristin was the loving and devoted mother to her son, Dawson Willey; and friend to his father, Jim. She also leaves behind her sister, Cheryl Venza-Gratzer and husband Bob; brother, Paul Venza and fiance Lisa; sister, Gayle Drummond and fiance Garrett; and brother, Gary Drummond. Kristin was an adoring aunt to all her nieces and nephews. She was a cherished friend to so many people. Raised in Norwell, Mass., Kristin spent the majority of her life in Maine doing the things she loved. Creative and talented, she enjoyed time with her son, and had a passion for fashion and a love for shoes and pocketbooks. She was a lover of nature and all God's creations. Kristin enjoyed traveling and trying new things. Her strong yet compassionate demeanor was truly one of a kind. Kristin lit up every room she was in. Her radiant smile, positive attitude and contagious laugh will be missed by all those who knew her. All services will be private. Donations in her memory can be made for the Dawson James Willey college fund Keybank, 627 Main St., Fryeburg, ME 04037.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 7, 2019