|
|
Lillian A. (Black) Muise, age 89, of Weymouth, entered into eternal life on January 30, 2019. Lillian lived in Malden, before moving to Weymouth in 1956. Mrs. Muise worked at the former Shop and Save Supermarket in Quincy for many years. Lillian was an avid candlepin bowler. Beloved wife of the late James E. Muise. Devoted mother of Linda L. Muise of Weymouth, James E. Jr. and his wife Carol of North Kingstown, R.I., Barbara J. Muise of Weymouth and the late Diane M. Muise. Beloved sister of Robert Black, the late Barbara Feilteau, Edward, William, and Donald Black. Visiting hours are omitted and Lillians funeral Mass and burial are private. Arrangements by the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, Weymouth. For messages, visit www.Clancylucid.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 4, 2019