Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
(781) 337-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Muise
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian A. Muise

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lillian A. Muise Obituary
Lillian A. (Black) Muise, age 89, of Weymouth, entered into eternal life on January 30, 2019. Lillian lived in Malden, before moving to Weymouth in 1956. Mrs. Muise worked at the former Shop and Save Supermarket in Quincy for many years. Lillian was an avid candlepin bowler. Beloved wife of the late James E. Muise. Devoted mother of Linda L. Muise of Weymouth, James E. Jr. and his wife Carol of North Kingstown, R.I., Barbara J. Muise of Weymouth and the late Diane M. Muise. Beloved sister of Robert Black, the late Barbara Feilteau, Edward, William, and Donald Black. Visiting hours are omitted and Lillians funeral Mass and burial are private. Arrangements by the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, Weymouth. For messages, visit www.Clancylucid.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries