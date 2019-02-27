Linda (Corthell) Campbell of Norwell, died February 24, 2019. Linda enjoyed gardening and spending time with family and friends. She was the most giving, generous and thoughtful woman who would do anything she could for anyone else. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was the beloved wife of David Campbell; loving stepmother of Scott, Neal, and Jason Campbell; cherished cousin and best friend of Kathy (Galvin) Stuart. Also survived by many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 4-7:30 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham, followed by a funeral home service at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Linda may be made to National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019