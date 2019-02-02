|
Lorin "Frank" Paine, 87, of Chatham, died Monday, January 28, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of sixty-seven years to Dorothy (Coffey) Paine. Born in Quincy and raised in Hanson, he was the son of the late Lorin W. and Hazel (Richardson) Paine and a graduate of Whitman High School, Class of 1949. Prior to his retirement and move to Chatham where he resided for over 16 years Frank had been a longtime resident of Hanson where he and his wife Dorothy raised their three children. For many years Frank was a familiar face in the South Shore area having owned and operated "Frank Paine Contracting". He was a member for over fifty years and past Master of the Wampatuck Lodge and in later years had been a member of the Nauset Light Masonic Lodge as well. Living on the Cape, Frank had enjoyed digging for clams and quahogs and had owned and flew his own plane, but his greatest joy came from the time spent with his family. He was a surrogate father and grandfather to many friends of his children and grandchildren. He also was known as the "Pied Piper" with any child that he came into contact with. In addition to his wife Dorothy he is survived by his children Donna White and her husband Norman, Diane Monaghan and her husband Kevin and Karl Paine and his partner Robin Mitchell. He is also survived by his grandchildren Mandy Paine, Adam Fest and his wife Vivian, Erica Paine and Ainsley Fest and her fianc Ryan, great-grandchildren Johnny, Tyler and Callie Griffith, Sarah Fest and Aiden OConnell and his great-great grandchild Emmet Razvilla as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was the brother of the late Ralph and George Paine. His funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 6, at 11 a.m. in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 @ the rotary) Whitman. Visiting hours will be on Tuesday, February 5, from 4 - 8 p.m. with a Masonic service at 7 p.m. Donations may be made in his name to Resident Council Fund @ Alliance Healthcare, 175 Grove Street, Braintree, MA 02184 or to South Shore Hospice, 30 Reservoir Drive, Rockland, MA 02370 or to , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 For online condolences and directions please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 2, 2019