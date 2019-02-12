|
Louis E. Comeau, 90, of Plymouth (Manomet) passed away peacefully at the Life Care Center of Plymouth, surrounded by his family. He was the devoted husband of A. Gloria (Johnson) Comeau. Lou was born in New Bedford, May 29, 1928, son of the late Louis and Alice (Barriault) Comeau. He was a graduate of New Bedford High School and entered the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served his country during World War II and was honorably discharged as a Corporal. Louis moved to Plymouth in 1950, where he worked in the Cordage Company. In 1956 he joined the Plymouth Police Dept., and retired after 25 years of service for disability reasons. He went on to do odd jobs until he retired "permanently" and enjoyed his many hobbies. He was an active outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, and boating. His favorite hobby was raising and racing homing pigeons at the "Aloha Loft". He also loved bingo and music. He was a talented guitarist and enjoyed singing, especially Haiwiian music. Besides leaving his wife of 68 years, Gloria, he was the loving father of Susan Merrifield and her husband Al of FL, Sharon Comeau of Plymouth, Louis "Skipi" Comeau Jr. of Royalston, Kathleen McMinn of Plymouth, and Daniel Comeau and his wife Theresa of Carver. He was the loving grandfather of Stephen, Adrienne, Kyle, Nathan, Annalise (Ali), Daniel, Aiden, and Amelia, and 5 great-granddchildren. He was beloved brother of Eugene Comeau of Taunton and Sr. Norma Comeau of the Sisters of the Holy Cross in Manchester, NH. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, Feb.16, 2019 at the Davis Funeral Home, 619 State Rd., Plymouth (Manomet) from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. followed by a life celebration memorial service at 12:30. Interment will follow at the Manomet Cemetery, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Cranberry Hospice, Inc., 36 Cordage Park Circle, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360. For online guest book and directions, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 12, 2019