Louise A. (Horton) Ridge of Weymouth, a longtime Quincy resident, died February 9, 2019. The beloved wife of the late Francis Ridge, she was the loving mother of Suzanne Ridge of Weymouth; sister of the late Marjorie Mathews. Louise grew up in Quincy and lived her life there, in East Dennis, and on Longboat Key, Fla. She graduated from North Quincy High School and Vesper Georgia School of Art. Louise taught art at Sacred Heart School in North Quincy. She was past President of the Squantum Womens Club as well as a member of the Seaside Gardeners, and the Sacred Heart choir. Louise worked as a commercial artist for many years. A celebration of life service will be held in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy, on Friday morning, February 15, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. prior to the funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, North Quincy, at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Louise may be made to , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.