|
|
M. Eileen (Robert) Levangie, age 90, of Weymouth, entered into eternal life on March 9, 2019. Eileen was born and raised in Weymouth. She loved reading and going to the Casino. Beloved wife of the late john C. Levangie. Devoted mother of Sandra Sylva of Quincy, JoAnne Morrison and her husband Kevin of Hanson, John "Judd" Levangie of Interlachen, Florida, Lauren Hogan and her husband William of East Bridgewater, Debra Clifford and her husband Paul of Weymouth, Albert and his wife Donna Levangie of Weymouth, Authur Levangie and his wife Kim of Hull, James Levangie and his wife Anne of Halifax, the late Michelle Levangie and Robert Levangie. Beloved sister of the late Irene OBrien, Doris Houle, Shirley Fisher, Arthur, Robert, Donald, and Richard Robert. Loving nana to 19 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren . Funeral serices at the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., Weymouth landing on Thursday, March 14, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours on Wednesday from 4 - 8 p.m. Burial in Pine hill Cemetery, Quincy. For directions and messages, see clancylucid.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019