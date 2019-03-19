Home

Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
(617) 698-6264
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Gregory Church
2215 Dorchester Avenue
Dorchester, MA
Dr. Manfred Ernesti passed away at his home in Milton, Sunday, March 17, 2019. He was born in Germany, received his medical degree in Argentina and practiced medicine in Boston and Milton. He was completely devoted to his patients, always intellectually curious and fully immersed in those unsuspecting momentsof life. He is survived by his sons, William of Halifax, Richard of London, England, John of Milton and Alex of Concord; his daughters, Monica Agnes Ernesti of Cesena, Italy, Cecilia Ernesti Bailey of Cohasset; and seven grandchildren. He is in the hearts of the incomparable family into which he married and his medical colleagues. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Teodelinda Ernesti. He will now forever be with his love, his wife Julia Agnes Ernesti. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Gregory Church, 2215 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester, Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton Square, Wednesday 4-8 p.m. and Thursday 4-8 p.m. Interment in Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Beth Isreal Deaconess Milton Hospital, c/o Endocrine Service, 199 Reedsdale Road, Milton, MA 02186. For information and directions, www.dolanfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
