Marcia A. (Morin) Blake, of Hingham, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at the age of 60. Wife of Steven W. Blake. Cousin of Joe and Cindy Castro of Hull. Aunt of Paul Castro of Hull and Alexandra Castro of Taunton. Great-aunt of Raina and Saige Castro. Daughter of the late Stanley J. Morin and Lucy J. (Magnoli) Morin. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Marcia was raised in and lived most of her life between Hull and Hingham. She worked at Building 19 in Hingham for many years. She also took pride in her volunteer work for the annual Joanna Mullin Motorcycle Run. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at the Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will be held immediately following the visitation in Saint Pauls Church, 147 North Street, Hingham, at 12 p.m. For additional information and online condolences, please visit www.downingchapel.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 6, 2019